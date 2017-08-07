Anderson man dies after being ejected from truck

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed an Anderson man.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a crash on northbound Interstate 465, roughly a mile south of the US 40 exit on the city’s east side.

State troopers arrived to find 35-year-old Richard Morgan had been ejected from the Junk King Company box truck he had been driving. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who spoke to ISP said the truck had gradually gone off the side of the road before rolling and ejecting Morgan.

Troopers are working to determine why the man drove off the road. Authorities believe Morgan was not wearing a seatbelt.