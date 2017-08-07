Man gets 25-year prison term for fatal shooting in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in relation to a Mother’s Day killing in 2016.

Police initially believed Dion Beals targeted 18-year-old Floyd Teague V when shooting into the midst of a crowd May 8, 2016, in the 2900 block of East 38th Street at a Clark gas station. Teague died after the shooting at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Beals was arrested about an hour after the shooting by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He was 20 at the time of his arrest.

The plea agreement dropped charges of escaping lawful detention and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Beals had been convicted of robbery in 2013.