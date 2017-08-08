2 arrested in connection to child molestation in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man and woman are in custody following an investigation of child molestation.

Investigations revealed that 22-year-old Matthew Butz had allegedly committed sexual acts with a girl who was 11-years-old from March to early April of 2014. 34-year-old Jessica Jefferies is believed to have witnessed the events and not attempt to stop them.

Butz faces two felony counts of child molestation while Jefferies faces a felony charge of aiding child molestation.

Jefferies is currently being held in the Wabash County Jail. Butz was arrested in Virginia, where he currently resides.