Comfy Cow recalls ice cream due to possible E. coli

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky-based ice cream chain says it has recalled some of its most popular flavors due to possible E. coli contamination.

Comfy Cow said in a statement to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday that it is recalling store-bought pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Strawberry Fields Forever and Salted Caramel due to a potential contamination of E. coli.

Three-gallon bulk containers of Georgia Butter Pecan were also recalled.

Comfy Cow says the products were sold between June 13 and July 21 in retail stores in Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana and Tennessee.

Consumers are being advised to throw away the ice cream pints or return them for a full refund.