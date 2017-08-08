IBM to appeal ruling saying company owes Indiana millions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IMBM says it will appeal an Indiana judge’s ruling that calls for the technology company to pay more than $78 million.

The money is the result of damages for failing to modernize the government’s welfare system.

In 2006, IBM and Indiana signed a contract under which the company would modernize the state’s welfare system. However, the state terminated the contract three years later, claiming IBM fell short of the stated goals.

IBM says it will appeal the decision because it is contradicted by the facts and the law.