IBM to appeal ruling saying company owes Indiana millions

Staff Reports Published:
FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, the IBM logo is displayed on the IBM building in Midtown Manhattan, in New York. In a judge's ruling dated Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, IBM Corp. owes the state of Indiana $78 million in damages stemming from the company's failed effort to automate much of Indiana's welfare services. Indiana and IBM sued each other in 2010 after then-Gov. Mitch Daniels canceled the company's $1.3 billion contract. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IMBM says it will appeal an Indiana judge’s ruling that calls for the technology company to pay more than $78 million.

The money is the result of damages for failing to modernize the government’s welfare system.

In 2006, IBM and Indiana signed a contract under which the company would modernize the state’s welfare system. However, the state terminated the contract three years later, claiming IBM fell short of the stated goals.

IBM says it will appeal the decision because it is contradicted by the facts and the law.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV