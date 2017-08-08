Muncie school leaders hear parents’ ire over bus issues

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — For the first time this school year, parents in Muncie had a chance to voice their concerns over transportation issues face-to-face with district leaders.

It was a full room at the Muncie School Board meeting on Tuesday night.

Multiple parents and grandparents stepped up to the microphone during the public comment portion of the meeting, and many of them were emotional and upset.

Some of the problems that were brought up at the meeting were children not being picked up or missed by the buses. Others said they are upset that buses are running up to an hour late. One dad even said with the way the routes are now, his daughter spends a total of four hours on the bus per day.

Others talked about the distance students have to walk both to school and to the bus stops. They said it can be very dangerous along busy roads where there aren’t any sidewalks.

The superintendent called the issues “unacceptable.” Steven Baule said he was told routes were finalized and good to go weeks before school started.

He said there were other problems with not having enough buses or enough bus drivers.

The transportation company and routing company are both new this year and were hired to replace the prior company as a cost saving move.

The superintendent said the bus and routing companies will be held accountable, but his first priority is getting the issues worked out and getting kids to and from school safely.

He said they are making improvements each day and he expects all issues to be resolved.