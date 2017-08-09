Colts eager for practices, preseason game against Lions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With nearly two weeks of training camp under their belts, the Indianapolis Colts can’t wait to compete against a different shade of blue.

The Detroit Lions come to town Thursday and Friday for a pair of joint practices with the Colts, before the two teams square off in a preseason game Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Me personally, I’m tired of chasing T.Y. Hilton around the field all day,” cornerback Vontae Davis said. “So it will be good to go against a different opponent. And it’s just fun to compete against another team.”

The last time the Colts held a joint practice with another NFL team was back in 2015 with the Chicago Bears. And while there are a lot of benefits to holding a joint practice with another team, these guys cannot wait to hit somebody who’s not in a Colts jersey.

“It’ll be nice to get fresh faces in and see what other teams are doing around the league. So we’re looking forward to it,” wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said.

“Sure, we want to see where we’re at. That’s the only way we can measure ourselves,” Davis added. “It’ll be a good stepping stone moving forward in camp.”

If anyone can spread a little wisdom regarding the benefits of a joint practice, it’s Adam Vinatieri. The veteran kicker is entering his 22nd season in the NFL.

“Obviously it shows you where you’re at compared to a lot of the other teams depth-wise and where everyone’s at,” Vinatieri said. “It increases the intensity level a little as well. So you’ll get some good practices out of it for sure.”

Thursday marks exactly one month until the Colts open the season in Los Angeles against the Rams.