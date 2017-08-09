Ideas welcomed for park at former motorcycle gang site

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s newest park will be on the former home site of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang.

In 2012, the gang was dismantled.

Wednesday night, the first of two meetings was held to discuss a future park at 2204 E. New York St.

Residents were encouraged to share their thoughts about what should be included in the quarter-acre. Park leaders are looking for ideas about amenities, design ideas and even name suggestions.

Andre Denman with Indy Parks said, “There’s types of ideas like a playground, bocce ball, horseshoes, many different things we can do. The site is less than an acre, but our system is woefully in need of more green space.”

Leaders will take all ideas into consideration and, during a second meeting, leaders will unveil a concept plan.

That meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Woodruff Place Baptist Church, 1739 E Michigan St.