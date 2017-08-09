Man reportedly stabbed at state fishing area near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police say they have arrested a man after a stabbing was reported at a state fishing area Wednesday afternoon.

Ashley Horn, 29, of Columbus, reported to Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office about 4:30 p.m. that her estranged husband, Taylor Horn, 32, of Columbus, attacked and stabbed her male friend at the Grouse Ridge Public Fishing Area, located about 3 miles southwest of Columbus. Ashley Horn also claimed that Taylor Horn damaged and pushed her vehicle from the parking area, police said.

The victim, who was not identified in an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release, was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and underwent surgery for a stab wound to his abdomen. The man’s condition was not included in the news release.

Taylor Horn turned himself in to the sheriff’s office, police said, and he was arrested and preliminarily charged with battery with a deadly weapon.