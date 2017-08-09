Teen arrested for bringing gun to Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crowds gathered at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for $2 Tuesday. As visitors hopped from vendor to vendor, one patron noticed a teenage boy with a gun.

The person contacted an Indiana State Police trooper. The trooper confronted the teen, and took the gun.

“That’s horrible, scary, scary scary,” said Holly Karnafel.

Troopers transported the boy to the Juvenile Detention Center.

On August 5th, two groups of teens were arguing. During the confrontation one of the teens flashed a gun. The dispute ended and the two groups walked away in different directions.

One of the teens told his mother the next day about the altercation. She contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and filed a report.

So far, no arrests have been made in that case. Firearms are not allowed at the fairgrounds.

24-Hour News 8 watched as a slew of Indiana State Troopers walked around the fair Wednesday. Some were in golf carts, others in substations.

Terry Triffey, who is visiting the fair with his family, summed up his thoughts on watching the troopers patrol the grounds.

“Good protection,” said Triffey.

Over the years, Indiana State Police, IMPD, Homeland Security, and even the FBI, has encouraged the public to report suspicious activity observed in a crowd. Investigators believe this approach can mitigate potential issues from turning into bigger problems.