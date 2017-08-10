1 critically injured in southwest side motorcycle accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been critically injured in a southwest side motorcycle accident.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of South Harding Street and West Raymond Street.

According to IMPD, a passerby originally called in the one-vehicle accident.

It is believed that the motorcycle may have hit a curb while traveling northbound on Harding Street near Raymond Avenue.

The 47-year-old male driver was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.