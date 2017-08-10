Chris Cornell statue planned for Seattle by singer’s widow

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 6, 2009, file photo, musician Chris Cornell speaks to the media as he arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Neil Diamond in Los Angeles. According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died Wednesday night in Detroit at age 52. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Cornell’s widow says she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his home town of Seattle.

Vicky Cornell tells The Seattle Times she has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create the memorial that will take about seven months to complete. Toth also created a statue of Johnny Ramone that sits atop his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Cornell is buried.

Vicky Cornell says a family friend and attorney is working with the city on finding a suitable location for the statue. City officials didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert there in May. He was 52.

