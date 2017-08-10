Daybreak watches Dave and Randy bloopers, Dave calls in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A day after announcing his retirement, David Barras decided to call is old buddy Randy Ollis live during WISH-TV’s “Daybreak” morning show.

Dave made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that Dec. 1 would be his last day, the same day WISH-TV’s human resources department told him would be his retirement date when he started 37 years ago.

On Thursday, Kylie Conway, Lauren Lowrey and Randy Ollis sat down to watch some classic bloopers of Dave and Randy.

During the segment, Dave called in and he and Randy reminisced on how they used to get called into the boss’s office.

“Randy always had my back,” Dave said.

The two, as usual, also argued over who is better looking.