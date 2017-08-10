Former assistant volleyball coach charged with child seduction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor has filed felony child seduction charges against a former Lafayette Jeff assistant coach.

22-year old Carlee Barmby, of Lafayette, was charged on Wednesday with two counts.

Barmby was an assistant coach for the boys varsity volleyball team at the time of the alleged incident in early-April.

According to court documents, she’s accused of having sexual contact with a student-athlete on that team.

According to court documents, Lafayette police began its investigation on April 18, following a report of an Lafayette School Corporation employee having sexual intercourse with a student.

Police spoke with the student, who told them he had sexual intercourse with Barmby at her home.

Barmby is also accused of sending the student a nude photo the following day.

Investigators say when they talked with Barmby, she stated it was highly possible she had sex with the student, but could not remember due to being impaired on alcohol at the time.

In April, LSC officials said that Barmby had been fired after school officials were told she sent nude photos of her self to members of the varsity boys’ volleyball team.

At that time, Barmby was also a substitute paraprofessional for the Lafayette School Corporation.

LSC superintendent Les Huddle a background check was performed on Barmby when she was hired. But nothing out of the ordinary was found.