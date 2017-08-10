Indy social justice groups to discuss Aaron Bailey case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and community activists held a press conference Thursday night to demand justice for Aaron Bailey.

It comes after the family says they were allowed to see Bailey’s car and his autopsy results.

It’s now been 42 days since Bailey was shot and killed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, after Bailey led them on a chase and crashed his car.

According to police, he was unarmed when officers opened fire.

The group Don’t Sleep on Thursday demanded changes in law enforcement but most harshly criticized Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry.

Dominic Dorsey of Don’t Sleep said, “The Bailey family wants justice but the community wants justice. He is elected by the community, he needs to be responsive to the community, he needs to do what the community is requesting and he needs to step aside and put a special prosecutor in place and remove the grand jury process so we can ensure justice for Aaron Bailey.”

IMPD and the FBI are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.

The two officers involved have been on administrative leave since the incident, which is standard procedure.