Kansas City men had $100K worth of cocaine in their car, ISP says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two Kansas City men face drug charges after state police say they found roughly $100,000 worth of cocaine in their car.

Around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, a state trooper was working on Interstate 70 and observed a black car traveling east near mile marker 36 with an improperly displayed registration, according to Indiana State Police. While conducting the traffic stop, troopers requested a K-9 officer be brought to conduct a “free air sniff.”

ISP said the K-9 officer gave a positive indication for possible narcotics on the back passenger side of the car.

A search of the car uncovered roughly one kilogram package of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $100,000 on the street, according to ISP.

Alberto Analco, 27, and 30-year-old Ivan Roldan, both of Kansas City, Missuouri, face preliminary charges of dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Analco and Roldan remain at the Putnam County Jail.

The incident is under investigation.