Report: NBA player, Indiana native Zach Randolph arrested for drugs in L.A.

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Zach Randolph
FILE - In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph reaches for the ball during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Memphis, Tenn. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with forward Zach Randolph. The sides came to agreement on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, reuniting Randolph with former Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, now the coach in Sacramento. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police say veteran NBA star and Indiana native Zach Randolph was arrested on a marijuana charge after several police cars were vandalized when a large gathering became unruly at a Los Angeles housing project.

Officer Liliana Preciado says the 36-year-old forward was taken into custody late Wednesday on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. A second man was also arrested.

Randolph’s agent and attorney Raymond Brothers said Thursday that the charges are false and misleading.

Police on patrol saw a crowd drinking and blocking streets at the Nickerson Gardens project in Watts.

Officers called for backup when the crowd grew and people began throwing bottles. Several police cars ended up with smashed windows and slashed tires.

Randolph, a 16-year NBA veteran, spent eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with the Sacramento Kings in July.

