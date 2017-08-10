Woman admits she smuggled drugs in bra into Indiana prison

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A visitor to a state prison confessed to authorities that she smuggled illegal drugs into the facility by putting them in her bra on multiple occasions.

Angelica White, 35, smuggled the drugs on visits to see Derrick Proctor, who is serving consecutive sentences out of Marion and LaPorte counties, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Correction. In LaPorte County, he was convicted of trafficking, online records show.

“Proctor surrendered narcotics from his rectum upon completion of his visit with her” on June 25, the release said.

The release did not indicate in what community Angelica White lived.

The Putnam County prosecutor is handling the case, which is not yet listed in online court records.