1 killed in Bartholomew Co. crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Bartholomew County crash Friday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, the deadly crash happened on County Road 800 North, near County Road 100 East just after 6:30 a.m.

The driver, the sole occupant of the wrecked Jeep Wrangler, has been identified as 26-year-old Christopher Johnson. The coroner’s officer determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

It’s unclear what lead up to the crash. However, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the deadly incident.