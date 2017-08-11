Cheese day at the Indiana State Fair



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each day at the Indiana State Fair is dedicated to a special farmer. Friday at the fair is dedicated to cheese and dairy farmers.

The Dairy Bar is a staple at the fairgrounds. In the 1940s, the bar only had milk but has expanded to have milkshakes, grilled cheese, and other special menu options.

For Cheese Day a new grilled cheese is featured. The mousetrap grilled cheese is a new menu item which debuted for the special day. This year they have brought back the colossal grilled cheese and pretzel bites with beer cheese.

Each day during the fair, the Dairy Bar cranks out about 3,000 to 4,000 grilled cheeses. More than 70,000 milkshakes were made during the 2016 fair.

The fair runs until August 20.