First annual Grayson’s Ride honors 2-year-old boy who died from E.coli complications

KEMPTON, Ind. (WISH) — The family of a 2-year-old central Indiana boy who died last year is honoring him by raising money to help other kids and families.

Grayson Dunham died last year after being diagnosed with Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a complication from E.coli.

Grayson spent his final time in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health and since his death, his parents have been raising money for that unit in his honor.

Three months ago, they created the Grayson Dunham Foundation with the goal of helping kids in critical care and supporting families who lose a child.

To help raise money for the foundation, they will hold the first Grayson’s Ride Saturday, a motorcycle and car ride. The cost is $20 per motorcycle or car and $15 per passenger.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at Harley Davidson of Indianapolis located at 4146 E. 96th Street. It will be kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride will end at Breeze In Pub in Kempton, Indiana, where there will be live music, raffles and food. The event is family friendly.

For more information on the ride, click here.

The family has a goal of raising $7,000. If you’d like to help, click here.