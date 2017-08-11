INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Training camping is already underway as the Indianapolis Colts prepare for the upcoming season.

Part of preparations for the regular season include the preseason, which the Colts will begin this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium as they take on the Detroit Lions.

While there are new faces on the team fans will have to familiarize themselves with, there are also some new food items at Lucas Oil Stadium.

24-Hour News 8 got a look at the food options Colts fans can expect to see in 2017.

