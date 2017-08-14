Budget proposal: 86 new police officers, $120M for streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing his 2018 budget to the City-County Council tonight.

The council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the City-County Building.

Hogsett campaigned on a promise to fight crime. He said he’s introducing a budget that prioritizes public safety and infrastructure.

The mayor’s staff said if the council passes the budget, it will fund 86 new beat officers for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

His budget also calls for the city to spend $120 million on infrastructure — improving streets, sidewalks, traffic flow and bridges — in 2018.