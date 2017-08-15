Two teens arrested in cat theft case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WISH) — Two high school students have been arrested after surveillance video captured the theft of a cat.

Rocky Lewis was on a mission to find those responsible for stealing a beloved pet.

Lewis used an outside surveillance camera to capture the moment a young man approached her elderly cat, and walked away with the pet. Lewis shared her story and video with WISH-TV’s sister station WTWO, in hopes that someone would recognize the man and help police make an arrest.

“I knew that by posting the video of them that there was a chance that they would get rid of her,” said Lewis. “She was 10 years old and they took her. I have a cock-a-mamie story, but the end result is, they killed her and threw her into the river.”

Vincennes Police confirm they have arrested two high school students. One is a juvenile, the other is 18 and will be processed as an adult. So far, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office is not revealing details on the charges. Lewis hopes there will be harsh consequences for the suspects.

“I know there’s a lot of people that don’t like cats, a lot of people that don’t like dogs, a lot of people that don’t like animals. Just stay away from them, you don’t have to hurt them,” Lewis said.

Lewis says other pets have disappeared from her neighborhood, but the families don’t have surveillance video. She says her video was key in catching the suspects.