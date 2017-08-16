Bernie Sanders to make stop in Indy as part of American jobs tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vermont Senator Bernie Sander will be making a stop in the Circle City soon.

It’s all a part of the “Midwest Pick-up Tour,” which is designed to galvanize struggling workers in the region. The tour is held to hold President Trump accountable for the promises he made to the American worker during his campaign.

The event will feature Sanders, retired United Steelworkers Local 1999 President Chuck Jones and Senator David Niezgodski, among others.

It all kicks off August 21 at 4 p.m. in Monument Circle.