East side fire sends woman to hospital in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An early morning fire on the city’s east side sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.

The fire occurred at a residence in the 3100 block of Elmhurst Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m Thursday.

After receiving the call about the fire, crews arrived on scene minutes later. Upon arrival, heavy fire was spotted coming from the garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under just before 2 a.m.

There were six people inside the home at the time of the fire, three residents and three visitors, all six were able to evacuate the residence. However, as one woman was exiting the residence she became disoriented and was subjected to heavy smoke. She was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition for possible smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

Damage has been estimated at $70,000.

While the fire remains under investigation, it is believed to have started in the garage.