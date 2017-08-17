Terre Haute police officer pleads guilty to battery, intimidation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — A former Terre Haute police officer pleaded guilty Thursday in Vigo County Court in regard to a domestic dispute in December 2015.

Daniel Armentrout pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of intimidation.

He’ll serve one year of probation for the plea. Armentrout was off-duty at the time of the incident but was suspended without pay after his arrest.

He was an 18-year veteran with the police department.

Since his guilty plea, he’ll have to return to the Merit Board for further instruction on back pay.

The victim in the case testified in court Thursday that she agreed with the plea.