Whiteland HS marching band, Lawrence Central cheerleaders perform on Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Whiteland High School marching band and the Lawrence Central High School cheerleaders both stopped by Daybreak Friday morning.
Both performed on Daybreak, showing off their talents as “The Zone” makes its return to WISH-TV.
Indiana high school football has finally arrived, meaning “The Zone” returns to air on WISH-TV on Friday nights at 11:08.
“The Zone” will feature highlights from 22 high school football games this week.
Those games will include:
- Columbus North at Franklin
- New Palestine at Whiteland
- Sheridan at Western Boone
- Pike at Zionsville
- West Lafafeyette at Tri-West
- Bloomington South at Brownsburg
- Manual at Arlington
- Center Grove at Warren Central
- Lawrence North at Noblesville
- North Central at Fishers
- Decatur Central at Franklin Central
- Beech Grove at Lutheran
- Lebanon at Mooresville
- Plainfield at Avon
- Greenwood at Perry Meridian
- Southport at Roncalli
- Harrison at Westfield
- Chatard at Brebeuf
- Ben Davis at Tech
- Lawrence Central at McCutheon
- Lafayette Jeff at Lafayette Central Catholic
- Northview at Terre Haute North