Whiteland HS marching band, Lawrence Central cheerleaders perform on Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Whiteland High School marching band and the Lawrence Central High School cheerleaders both stopped by Daybreak Friday morning.

Both performed on Daybreak, showing off their talents as “The Zone” makes its return to WISH-TV.

Indiana high school football has finally arrived, meaning “The Zone” returns to air on WISH-TV on Friday nights at 11:08.

“The Zone” will feature highlights from 22 high school football games this week.

Those games will include:

Columbus North at Franklin

New Palestine at Whiteland

Sheridan at Western Boone

Pike at Zionsville

West Lafafeyette at Tri-West

Bloomington South at Brownsburg

Manual at Arlington

Center Grove at Warren Central

Lawrence North at Noblesville

North Central at Fishers

Decatur Central at Franklin Central

Beech Grove at Lutheran

Lebanon at Mooresville

Plainfield at Avon

Greenwood at Perry Meridian

Southport at Roncalli

Harrison at Westfield

Chatard at Brebeuf

Ben Davis at Tech

Lawrence Central at McCutheon

Lafayette Jeff at Lafayette Central Catholic

Northview at Terre Haute North