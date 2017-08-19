IMPD investigating remains found on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after remains were found in a wooded area on the west side.

IMPD Public Information Officer Aaron Hamer confirmed Saturday evening that homicide detectives were called out to an area near the 1600 block of Oliver Avenue, running along the railroad tracks, for remains found.

Hamer says it’s not yet clear whether the remains are human but that authorities should know more in a few days following investigation by an anthropologist.

This investigation is ongoing.