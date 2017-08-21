Former Colt Pat McAfee joins Make Good Decisions campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Former Colt Pat McAfee is encouraging teens to make the right decision when it comes to drinking.

The Make Good Decisions social media campaign kicked off Monday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

The idea is to teach teens, young adults and parents about the dangers of underage drinking and the ways to contact 911 in case something happens.

McAfee is the COO of Bartstool Heartland. He will produce a video for the campaign which will be shared through shared social media outlets like Instragram and Facebook.

