Indiana State Fair crowd up 24 percent with better weather

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Fair officials say better weather helped this year’s version see a 24 percent attendance jump.

Officials say nearly 907,000 people attended the fair during its 17-day run that ended Sunday. A string of dry, sunny days contrasted with the rainy and hot weather during last year’s fair that knocked crowds down to about 730,000 visitors.

Fair director Cindy Hoye says attendance was boosted by both good weather and new features such as Skyride attraction that takes riders 35 feet above the fairgrounds.

This year’s crowd total is similar to what the fair drew in 2015, but still short of the record attendance of 978,000 in 2013.