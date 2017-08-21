Plainfield man dies in State Road 144 crash in Johnson County

HOPEWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A Plainfield man died in a crash shortly after noon Monday on State Road 144, the Johnson County sheriff said.

Donald Watson, 64, died in the crash of a car and a sport utility vehicle in the 800 block of State Road 144, between Franklin and Bargersville.

Sheriff Doug Cox said witnesses and evidence suggested Watson was driving a Chevrolet passenger car west toward Bargersville when an eastbound Jeep SUV driven by Raymond Cook, 54, Martinsville, went left of the center line and struck Watson’s car.

Cook was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by ambulance, the sheriff said. Cook’s condition was unknown.

Nothing suggested alcohol use by either man, but Cook was said to have refused to allow police to take a blood sample at the hospital, the sheriff said. The coroner’s office will test Watson.

Information gathered during the investigation will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for review, the sheriff said.