INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Facebook is giving its “safety check” feature a permanent home in its app and on the desktop.

The feature lets you check to see whether their friends and family are safe following a crisis. It will now have its own dedicated button in the app’s navigation menu and will be available via Facebook website on the desktop.

The rollout will happen in the next few weeks.

