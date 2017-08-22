Obama chief of staff joins Notre Dame global affairs faculty

Associated Press Published:
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough speaks during a retirement ceremony at the National Security Agency on Friday, March 28, 2014, at Fort Meade, Maryland. US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel attended the event to mark the retirement of General Keith B. Alexander from the Army and as head of the National Security Agency, the Central Security Service and U.S. Cyber Command. (AP Photo/Brendan Smialowski, Pool)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — One of former President Barack Obama’s top White House aides is joining the University of Notre Dame’s international affairs program.

The university says Denis McDonough will be an instructor for the first class of graduate students in master of global affairs program. McDonough became the White House chief of staff in January 2013 and continued in the position through all of Obama’s second term as president. He previously was Obama’s deputy national security adviser.

Keough School of Global Affairs dean Scott Appleby says McDonough brings an encyclopedic knowledge of international and domestic affairs to Notre Dame from more than a decade at the highest levels of government.

