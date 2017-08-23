1 arrested, 1 detained after morning arson at Lebanon home

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon Fire and Police departments are investigating an arson that took place Wednesday morning in a home.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Helena Drive.

Authorities said in a statement that no one was in the house at the time of the fire, but crews discovered blood throughout the house and called Lebanon police. After investigating, crews discovered the home had been burglarized before the fire. The blood is believed to have come from one of the people responsible for the burglary. Evidence of an accelerant were found in an upstairs bedroom.

Two people of interest were located Wednesday afternoon along with their vehicle that contained items believed to have been taken from the home. One of the people was found to have injuries related to the incident.

Gage Veach, 22 of Lebanon, was arrested on unrelated warrants out of Boone County and was lodged in the Marion County Jail. Ashley Bowman, 20 of Lebanon, was also detained and was being brought back to the Lebanon Police Department to be interviewed by Investigators. Charges against both Gage Veach and Ashley Bowman were pending.

The investigation will be turned over to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office for filing of formal charges.