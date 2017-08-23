Tim Anderson’s hit in 9th gives Chicago 4-3 win over Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Avisail Garcia from second base and give the Chicago White Sox a 4-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Chicago tied the game at 3 in the eighth inning on back-to-back one-out doubles by Leury Garcia and Yoan Moncada.

Avisail Garcia led off the ninth with a single and was sacrificed to second. Following an intentional walk to Yolmer Sanchez, Anderson produced the first walk-off hit of his career.

Jorge Polanco homered for the fourth straight game and drove in two runs for the Twins.

Danny Farquhar (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Trevor Hildenberger (2-2) took the loss.

Minnesota starter Ervin Santana allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits in seven strong innings and appeared headed for his 14th win before Chicago rallied.

White Sox starter James Shields allowed three runs and three hits in six innings. It was his fourth straight start allowing three earned runs or less.

The first 17 batters were retired before Alen Hanson hit a hard grounder down the right-field line with two outs in the bottom of the third. Hanson slid in safely with a triple and then raced home as Polanco’s relay throw couldn’t be handled by third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

Polanco, who was charged with a throwing error for allowing Hanson to score, atoned in the fourth with a solo homer to tie the score. Polanco has seven homers this season.

Polanco gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the sixth with a single to drive in Brian Dozier from third base. One out later, Joe Mauer scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Chicago got a run back in the sixth on a solo homer by Leury Garcia and then tied it in the eighth off reliever Taylor Rogers.

ROSTER MOVES

The Twins promoted RHP John Curtiss from Triple-A Rochester before the game. Curtiss, 24, had a 1.28 ERA and 19 saves with 68 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings between Triple-A and Double-A this season. “John’s had a nice year,” manager Paul Molitor said. “The numbers kind of jump out at you.”

To make room on both the active roster and 40-man roster, the Twins designated RHP Tim Melville for assignment, meaning that Dillon Gee will assume the fifth starter role for now.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: C Jason Castro left after the fifth inning with concussion-like symptoms. . RHP Hector Santiago (upper back pain) threw a successful bullpen session on Wednesday and is scheduled to throw another on Saturday. If that goes well, he could make a rehab start on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Minnesota RHP Jose Berrios (11-5, 3.99 ERA) faces LHP Derek Holland (6-13, 6.28) in the finale of the five-game series Thursday night. Berrios has 10 quality starts in 18 starts this season. Holland is 0-2 with a 27.00 ERA (14 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings) in his last two starts.