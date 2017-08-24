Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: Aug. 25-27

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyFringe wraps up, the Greek Fest is on and shows with cars and motorcycles will fill streets in Indianapolis, Carmel and Noblesville. Those are among this week’s Top 8 things to do in Indy for Aug. 25-27.

IndyFringe

The bold, bodacious and outrageous event of theatrical and performance arts continues through Sunday. The new festival hub/office located at the Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Local 416 union hall, 748 Massachusetts Ave., has tickets for all venues, refreshments and the VisualFringe gallery. Click here for calendar of events and more.

Indy Greek Fest

The mission of the Indianapolis Greek Festival, according to its website, is to create a celebratory, family-friendly event that shares our Orthodox faith and Hellenic culture. The fun at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 3500 W. 106th St., Carmel, includes authentic Greek foods, Greek wines and craft beer, children’s activities, guided church tours, traditional dancing and live music . The event will be from 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Finish on the 50 at Colts 5K

This 5K run-walk starts at 8 a.m. Saturday outside of Lucas Oil Stadium and ends inside on the 50-yard line. All participants will receive a Colts 5K T-shirt and medal. In addition, kids can enjoy the thrill of the 50-yard-line and receive an exclusive Colts 5K T-shirt by participating in the PLAY 60 Fun Run. A portion of the proceeds will benefit pediatric neurosurgery research via The Neurosurgery Foundation at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine. Registration is $45. For details, click here.

Family festivals

Click on the location to check out these church and family festivals this weekend:

Car, motorcycle shows

Click on the event to learn more about these events featuring transportation:

Artomobilia, Carmel Arts & Design District: Saturday.

Downtown Indy Inc.’s Motorcycles on Meridian, Monument Circle and surrounding areas; Saturday.

Lucky Teter Rebel Run, Forest Park, Noblesville; Saturday.

Weekly music/comedy roundup

Click on the venue to learn more about the shows:

Klipsch Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville: Friday night, Zac Brown Band with special guest Darrell Scott; and Saturday night, Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ, with Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, The Marshall Tucker Band and Foghat.

Hi-Fi,1043 Virginia Ave.: Saturday night, Chreece 3 – A Hip Hop Festival, with Ghost Gun Summer, FLACO, Cas One, Maxie, Parris Ladame.

Hoosier Salon

Get a look at some art during the 93rd annual event. It’s a continuing exhibit at Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St., through Oct. 8. Click here for details.

Devour Indy

Experience Indy’s citywide dining experience, Devour Indy, through Sept. 3 at more than 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus. Click here to search the list of eateries and menus by side of town (downtown, east, midtown, north, south or west) or cuisine type. To take advantage of these special meal deals, simply determine which restaurant you would like to visit, then make reservations if needed.