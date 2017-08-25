Crews respond to Carmel semi fire

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Crews responded to a fully involved semi fire in Carmel early Friday morning.

The fire occurred in the area of U.S. 31 and 131st Street in Carmel just before 5 a.m.

Just before 5 a.m., the Carmel Fire Department marked the fire out.

Fire has been marked out. HazMat teams from Carmel and Noblesville now looking at runoff. pic.twitter.com/Itaak4vvBR — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) August 25, 2017

According to the Carmel Fire Department, there were no injuries involved in the fire and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

All lanes of U.S. 31 in the area are currently blocked and will be closed for several hours. However, vehicles are being forced to use the Main Street exit in order to get around. The ramp from northbound 31 from Main Street is currently blocked.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.