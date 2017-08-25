GreekFest to kick off Friday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – One of central Indiana’s oldest and biggest ethnic festivals will return Friday. GreekFest 2017 is set to kick off at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Carmel at 4 p.m.

The weekend long event will celebrate the Orthodox faith and Hellenic culture through an abundance of authentic Greek food, music, dancing and more.

This year is the 44th year for the event. A lot of preparation goes into the event each year.

In 2016, it took more than 14,000 spinach pies, more than 7,000 pieces of baklava, and about 600 pounds of lamb for Greekfest to come to life.

GreekFest 2017 will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking is five dollars but admission is free. To learn more about the weekend event, click here.