Police, gaming officials raid Fort Wayne charity casino

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police and Indiana Gaming Commission officials raided a charity casino Friday on Fort Wayne’s northwest side.

The raid took place around 11 a.m. at the Eagles 3512 Casino at 1820 W. Washington Center Road.

Since then, the Indiana Gaming Commission has confirmed there is a pending criminal investigation underway in partnership with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. Jenny Reske, deputy director of the Indiana Gaming Commission told Kelly Roberts of NewsChannel 15 — 24-Hour News 8’s sister station — the agency has taken administrative action and has suspended the establishment’s charity gaming and raffle licenses. Reske said the casino last year reported $4.6 million in gaming revenue.

A patron told NewsChannel 15 he was playing poker inside the casino when police came in and ordered everyone out of the building.

Eagles 3512 hold “charity game nights” at the casino, including poker tournaments Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The casino also offers blackjack games, craps, roulette and other card games, according to its website.

Proceeds from the games go to charities including Riley’s Children’s Hospital Autism Center, United Faith Presbyterian Food Bank, Fort Wayne Rescue Mission and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana though thousands of dollars have been donated to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Foundation, the website details.