Police seek info in east side neighborhood after person shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police officers were seeking information in a neighborhood southwest of English and Emerson avenues after the shooting of a person Friday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital and was in stable condition, said James Gillespie, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported to police about 2:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Worcester Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available from police.