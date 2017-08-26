Charity motorcycle ride benefits fallen Lt. Allan’s family

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Some of the proceeds from an annual motorcycle ride will be going to the family of fallen Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Johnson County held its 12th Annual Sheriff’s Charity Ride on Saturday morning.

The group also took up a separate collection before the ride started.

Allan was shot and killed in Homecroft while responding to an accident in July.

Tammy Hughes, an organizer for the ride, says it was the least they could do: “Always in our thoughts and prayers. And we know the money can’t replace anything but just hope that it makes it a little bit easier. It’s very hard. So you just pray that you never have to do it again for this particular reason.”

It’s estimated that 100 riders were there and ready to go when 24-Hour News arrived at the kick-off.