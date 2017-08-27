2 dead after apparent murder-suicide pact

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to investigate after the bodies of two people were found Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 1400 block of East Brunswick Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Genae Cook with IMPD told 24-Hour News 8 that officers arrived to find what she called “an elderly couple” dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Cook says an initial investigation revealed the pair “had an agreement to end their lives together in a peaceful manner,” and called the incident isolated, and possibly related to illnesses the individuals had suffered.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.