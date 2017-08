INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fallen will be recognized and honored at an upcoming event in Noblesville.

The 22nd Annual Indiana Golf Tournament will be held on September 14 at the Pebble Brook Golf Club. All proceeds will be donated to the Sergeant Bradley W. Atwell USMC Memorial Scholarship.

Jaime Kurowsky and Edward Smid dropped by our studios Sunday to tell us more about the event.

If you are interested in registering, click here.

Click on the video for more.