8-year-old boy found safe; man arrested for kidnapping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An 8-year-old boy has been found safe after police say he was kidnapped from a home in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Brendan Lamb around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood.

According to police, Lamb was taken from his home on Brunswick Avenue around 4 p.m. They have arrested Steven Magness and preliminarily charged him with kidnapping.

Magness is said to be dating the 8-year-old’s mother. Police said she is incarcerated, and her 20-year-old daughter has custody of Brendan.

Police said that daughter is the one who called 911 to report the boy missing. She told officers she and Magness got in a fight and Magness left with Brendan.

Police said Magness is a known drug user and may have been high on methamphetamine at the time. WISH-TV cameras were rolling as police walked him out of a home in handcuffs. He told 24-Hour News 8 he didn’t do anything wrong.

“I went to parole today because I’m on parole and they drug-tested me and I passed my drug test and I came back here and I told his, Chloe and Michael, that we can’t live with them and I guess they called police,” Magness said.

“That is his version. Obviously, again, our concern was the safety of the child. He had no parental rights, no authorization to take the child. He is not the biological father,” said IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams.

According to Adams, officers tried to contact Magness for hours without any luck before issuing a kidnapping alert to the public.