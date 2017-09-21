Vice President Mike Pence will visit Anderson on Friday, talk tax reform

Related Coverage President Trump’s Indiana visit to bring him to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence will return to Indiana on Friday to talk about tax reform.

Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick, Jr. said he was made aware of the trip earlier this week. He said Vice President Pence will have a private lunch and speak at the Purdue Polytechnic Institute in the afternoon.

This trip comes days before President Trump will also travel to Indiana. Details on the president’s trip have not been released.

President Trump said on Twitter earlier this month he wanted Congress to move quickly on a plan to reform taxes but details of those plans have not been made public.