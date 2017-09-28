Greenfield business owner: Trump plan for tax cuts ‘incredibly important’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Donald Trump’s visit to Indianapolis was extra special for a Greenfield business owner.

John Gannon got to meet the president.

He said it was a whirlwind of a day and a great honor to meet the leader of the free world.

Thursday is catch up for him though after Gannon watched the president deliver his message on tax reform firsthand.

“So that was quite an honor,” he said.

In his speech the president mentioned Gannon, even joking about building a $50 million fence for the White House.

“So John do you think you can do it for slightly less than $50 million,” the president asked Gannon, to which Gannon replied, “you bet.”

“I think he could take 49 right now,” Trump added.

Gannon also met Trump before the speech.

“I said, ‘It’s an honor, Mr. President, John Gannon, Custom Wood and Fencing,’” he recalled. “And he said, ‘Very nice to meet you.’ He asked how he was doing in the polls and I said, Well, in my family and in my circles, you’re doing awesome.’”

Why did all this happen? Gannon runs his company, Custom Wood and Fencing Decks, out of his home. And he told the president tax cuts could help him.

Trump said, “John says the tax cut like we’re proposing would make his business more competitive, allowing him to expand hire more workers and raise wages for his current employees, right John.”

Gannon said that’s right. Gannon said he pays more than 30 percent in business taxes, which he hopes would drop with the president’s plan.

“Cuts are incredibly important,” he said.

The president has maintained his plan would help the middle class, but some still question that.

Indiana Democratic Minority House Leader Scott Pelath said, “The president omitted important details that may mean the difference between true middle-class tax relief and just another round of corporate giveaways like we’ve seen too many times before.”