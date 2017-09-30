Man fatally shot outside wake for homicide victim ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have identified the man who died after being shot in a car outside a wake on Saturday.

The Marion County coroner on Sunday identified the victim of the shooting as Kirk Shurill.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Persian Temple #46, located in the 1800 block of East 23rd Street, on Saturday around 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 38-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into another car, with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a release from IMPD.

Shurill was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment and died there.

Officer Jim Gillespie confirmed Saturday night that the shooting occurred during a wake held for 40-year-old Keith Williams, who was found shot several times in his home on Grant Avenue on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.