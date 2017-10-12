Indiana lawmaker to file bill requiring journalists to get license

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) – State Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Ind., says professional journalists should need licenses to report in Indiana, and he said he plans to file a bill on the matter to start the year.

Lucas said he drafted the bill in reaction to the requirement for handgun owners to have licenses to carry in public, which he said is unfair in relation to the protections under the Second Amendment.

Lucas would like to put the same restrictions on journalists, who are protected by the First Amendment.

