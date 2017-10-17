Death investigation underway on northeast side after man found dead in house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is underway on the city’s northeast side.

Officer’s initially responded to a call of a person shot in the 5200 block of Daniel Drive just after 1:15 Tuesday morning.

After arriving on scene, officers learned that a family member was checking on a loved one when they discovered the victim deceased. The victim, a 64-year-old male, had suffered serious trauma to his body. However, police are not saying if it was a shooting that led to the victim’s death.

The name or identity of the victim has not yet been released. Also, police have not given any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.